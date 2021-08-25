August 25, 2021

HMM: Kamala Harris’s Trip to Vietnam Delayed Over ‘Anomalous Health Incident.’ “The State Department has frequently used the phrase ‘anomalous health incidents’ to describe so-called Havana syndrome, which has afflicted dozens of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials who describe feeling ill and other unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds. The U.S. has not determined a cause for the affliction, and the White House on Tuesday declined to say if the individual’s symptoms were similar to those in other Havana Syndrome cases.”