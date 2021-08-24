August 24, 2021

WOULD IT NOT BE EASIER FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER? USA Today: Americans’ harsh judgment on Afghanistan costs Biden’s approval, down to 41%.

Related: The Biden-Soros Paradox. “Americans elected President Trump in 2016 and President Obama and Vice President Biden before that on, in part, promises to end ‘endless wars’ and bring our troops home. Now that Mr. Biden is following through on that in Afghanistan, polls show his job-approval sinking. How to explain the apparent paradox? Americans seem to want to end wars and bring the troops home, but when they see the actual consequences of doing that, they blame the politicians.”

Perhaps because of a lack of planning that leads to headlines such as this: Sickening: CIA Director Begs Taliban Leader for an Extension of August 31 Withdrawal Deadline.