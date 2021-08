THE ESTABLISHMENT: WE MUST DRIVE BADTHINK OFF BIG SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS. ALSO ESTABLISHMENT: ALTERNATE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS ARE FULL OF BADTHINK! Oh no. Who could have predicted this.

After the relentless efforts to destroy Gab for refusing to censor people, I can’t think of a single reason why Andrew Torba should care what the media or Silicon Valley thinks, except to predict their next attempt to kill the company.