EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: “But a comedian stepping up and giving us a chance to laugh at Kamala Harris won’t bring much relief. She really is too dangerous. She’s about to become President, and here she is on her Southeast Asian trip to show off her readiness to become President, and she does not project gravitas or even minimal sincerity. She seems afraid and insecure. The President is supposed to protect us, not require our protection.”