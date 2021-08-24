August 24, 2021

LEFTISTS LIKE POVERTY: Powering Down The Developing World. “The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly cruel to the developing world, with Africa, Latin America, and South Asia all epicenters of high fatalities. But something worse may be on the way – this time not from viruses but good intentions, bolstered by often-unrealistic climate projections, which threaten to keep these countries in poverty for the foreseeable future.”

How good can the intentions be, when the bad consequences are so readily foreseeable?