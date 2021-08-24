«
August 24, 2021

LEFTISTS LIKE POVERTY: Powering Down The Developing World. “The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly cruel to the developing world, with Africa, Latin America, and South Asia all epicenters of high fatalities. But something worse may be on the way – this time not from viruses but good intentions, bolstered by often-unrealistic climate projections, which threaten to keep these countries in poverty for the foreseeable future.”

How good can the intentions be, when the bad consequences are so readily foreseeable?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:25 pm
