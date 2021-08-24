August 24, 2021

THE UK DOING THE JOB BIDEN WON’T ALLOW OUR TROOPS TO DO: Washington Post reporter says British troops helped her escape Afghanistan. “The only reason I was able to get to the airport with my team was because there was a large British evacuation going on … and also because I was with my team. I am an American passport holder.”

Meanwhile: American woman stranded in Afghanistan pleads for help: ‘We are scared for our lives.’ “Please, Mr. President, please evacuate us. We need help. … I’ve given up on the hope of going to the airport because it’s just, it’s not possible to make it through all those people. People are getting shot left and right. The tear gas is being released on people. … It’s so devastating that I don’t even know … how to explain it. It’s a nightmare. I want to wake up. I want to wake up from this nightmare.”

But: Psaki claims there are no Americans stranded in Afghanistan.