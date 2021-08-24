August 24, 2021

THE CIRCLE OF LEFTIST LIFE: Cuomo commutes sentence of radical who took part in ’81 robbery — the father of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin.

Just hours before leaving office, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo granted clemency to five men, including the commutation of the 75-years-to-life sentence of David Gilbert, a former member of the radical Weather Underground who in 1981 took part in the robbery of a Brink’s armored truck in Rockland County that left two Nyack police officers and a security guard dead.

Gilbert’s son, Chesa Boudin, was elected district attorney for San Francisco in 2019. His mother, Kathy Boudin, was also incarcerated for decades for her part in the heist, and received parole in 2003.