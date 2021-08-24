August 24, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Biden’s Pointless Presidency. “If most Americans no longer see Biden as competent, then the entire point of Biden being president is gone.”

Victoria Taft: Is It Any Wonder Americans Mistrust the Intelligence Community When They Pull Stunts Like This? “Nothing says elitism more than a D.C. Beltway trough slogger who not only hates Trump but his voters too.”

Paula Bolyard: In Her Best Ministry of Truth Voice, Jen Psaki Shamelessly Lies About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan. “First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.”

Yours Truly: The DoD Has a Top Secret Space Weapon. Here’s What We Know. “Nobody without the ‘If I Told You I’d Have to Kill You’ clearance that’s required to get briefed in on the SAP knows what it is. However, it’s a safe bet that the new weapon will be an improvement over the joint Air Force/Navy ‘Burnt Frost’ capability revealed in 2008.”