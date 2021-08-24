August 24, 2021

BLUE STATE BLUES: The Nine Worst Unemployment Rates In The Country Are In Areas Run By Democrats. “Nevada topped out the list with a 7.7 rate of unemployment for July and was closely followed by California (7.6 percent), New Mexico (7.6 percent), New York (7.6 percent), Connecticut (7.3 percent), Hawaii (7.3 percent), New Jersey (7.3 percent), Illinois (7.1 percent), and the District of Columbia (6.7 percent). All are Democrat-run. As tyrannical lockdowns are being lifted and businesses start to reopen, Democrat states are seeing some job growth but still have a long road to recovery.”