August 24, 2021

THIS DOESN’T COME AS A HUGE SHOCK: Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship. “Among the major names that departed Blue Origin were Nitin Arora—the lead engineer on Blue Origin’s lunar lander program—and Lauren Lyons, who announced earlier this month that she’d taken on a role as the Chief Operating Officer at Firefly Aerospace. Arora, meanwhile, said in a LinkedIn post last week that he’d taken a role at SpaceX. Fox Business confirmed that other prominent exits from the company included ex-NASA astronaut Jeff Ashby, along with Steve Bennet, who helped helm the New Shepard launch program.”