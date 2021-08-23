August 23, 2021

NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE — OR END: Keeping Fear Alive. Reluctant to set the public free, politicians and the public-health bureaucracy are falsely claiming that the Delta variant is deadlier than the original virus. In reality, as I write in City Journal, the mortality rate among infected children is lower than it was last year — and last year many more children died of the flu than of Covid. Yet the fearmongers won’t let up. They’re forcing unnecessary vaccines on people with natural immunity, and forcing masks on children despite the evidence that the masks are both ineffective and harmful. As usual, Florida’s Ron DeSantis is one of the few politicians actually following the science.