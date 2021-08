SO MANY DIFFERENT CRISES AT ONCE: Economic Crisis Is Upon Us. “We are about to get it gooder and harder! . . . Had we continued along the path we were on we would have been looking at a V-shaped recovery. Meaning a very steep economic downturn and a very steep economic recovery. Instead, much like the 2008-2009 financial crisis, we are looking at a very steep downturn followed by a long, shallow recovery. That long, shallow recovery is an economic crisis.”