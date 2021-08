INTERESTING PHRASING: FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, making way for more vaccine mandates. “FDA’s decision to fully approve the shot will make it easier for universities, hospitals and other workplaces to require vaccination against the coronavirus, and it is a crucial step toward enabling the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots for adults beginning in September.”

