August 23, 2021

YEP: Eight Days in Kabul: If you think this has a happy ending, you’re not paying attention. “I would be hard pressed to outline a greater failure of the United States national security infrastructure – all of it – than what we are seeing now. We need to accept that fact right in front of our face and decide what we need to do to make a system that better serves our nation. The one we have today does not.”

The one we have now doesn’t serve our nation. It’s not even clear that it wants to.