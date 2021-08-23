«
August 23, 2021

YEP: Eight Days in Kabul: If you think this has a happy ending, you’re not paying attention. “I would be hard pressed to outline a greater failure of the United States national security infrastructure – all of it – than what we are seeing now. We need to accept that fact right in front of our face and decide what we need to do to make a system that better serves our nation. The one we have today does not.”

The one we have now doesn’t serve our nation. It’s not even clear that it wants to.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:39 pm
