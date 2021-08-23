August 23, 2021

THIS IS CNN: We Dug Up the 20-Years-Old Video CNN Wants You to Forget: Clinton Is Elvis. “CNN gushing over a Democratic president didn’t start with Joe Biden Biden or even Barack Obama. You have to go back all the way to Bill Clinton to see the birth of the cable channel’s love affair with liberal presidents. It was 20 years ago this week that CNN produced a syrupy, vomit-inducing valentine to Bill Clinton comparing him to, yes, Elvis Presley.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.