DISPATCHES FROM THE CABLE WARS: Greg Gutfeld Does The Unthinkable — Now Tops Stephen Colbert’s Late Night Show in Ratings.

Meanwhile: CNN fails to snag MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, as ratings-challenged, all-male primetime lineup continues. CNN’s struggling primetime team of Cooper, Cuomo, and Lemon remains.

As James Woods tweets, “CNN is such a sinking ship even Rachel Maddow knows better than jump aboard. First thing she’s gotten right this year.“