August 23, 2021

KABUL: Airport Gunfight.

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said.

The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure the base exchanged fire with the unidentified attackers, the German military said on Twitter.

CNN reported that a sniper outside the airport had fired at Afghan guards inside, who returned fire.

Sources told the outlet that in the confusion, US soldiers may have also shot at the Afghan soldiers — who are there to help the desperate scramble of thousands trying to flee Taliban rule — after the Afghans returned fire.