August 22, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: As US Schools Prioritize Diversity Over Merit, China Is Becoming the World’s STEM Leader.

Howell Raines, who famously said in a classic Freudian slip from 2001, that the New York Times’ hiring campaign “has made our staff better and, more importantly, more diverse,” could not be reached for comment.

Update: (Charlie)

Here’s the original article: As US Schools Prioritize Diversity Over Merit, China Is Becoming the World’s STEM Leader. As many of you know, I do a lot of tutoring at Wyzant. I’ve observed that my students fall broadly into two groups: white students hoping I can keep them from falling, and students “of color” trying to get As.