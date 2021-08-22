August 22, 2021

DOMINIC GREEN: Biden Must Go.

If Trump had confused his Vice President with a ‘general’ or fumbled with his cue cards because he couldn’t match a scripted question to a scripted answer, as Biden did at his press conference on Thursday; or shown the bizarre callousness and failure of short-term memory in his ‘That was four days ago, five days ago!’ outburst; or spontaneously abandoned the policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan in an interview with ABC, as Biden did with George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, the psychiatrists would be lining up outside the cable stations to explain why the 25th Amendment needed to be deployed now. It’s that simple. The buck really does stop with the President. The world has always seen Biden’s incapacity, and now the American people can see it too. He carries direct responsibility for a disaster so undeniable that even a partisan media can no longer deny it. He can neither speak truthfully nor accurately. Not so much the emperor with no clothes, as Lear’s fool on the heath, naked and shivering as the kingdom comes to the ‘great confusion’.

His successor isn’t exactly a step up, however: Kamala Harris Finally Speaks on Afghanistan but She Really Shouldn’t Have.

This administration is in the midst of a full-blown implosion. Harris isn’t helping by being late to the party and acting as she’s been working the war-room when she clearly hasn’t. People are tired of the facade.

Well, she may be working Neera Tanden’s moral equivalent of the war room, designed to keep “President Biden’s big infrastructure push on track. Even amid the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the frantic, last-minute military operation to rescue thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans, the White House has maintained its overarching focus on the domestic matters it has prioritized for the last eight months.” As with Obama, the Biden administration views American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head.