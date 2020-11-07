August 21, 2021

THIS HEADLINE AGED WELL:

Shot: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tweets Congratulations To A Real-Life ‘Veep.’

—Deadline Hollywood, November 7th, 2020.

Chaser: Kamala Harris Releases Perhaps the Most Tone-Deaf Picture of Her Tenure:

Do these people even have advisers? That’s a serious question. Where are the staffers in Harris’ orbit to say that this looks completely tone-deaf? Thousands of Americans are stuck behind enemy lines with no way to get out and the VP is posting glamor shots on Twitter of her ignoring the situation? Keep in mind, she has not even commented on the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan yet.