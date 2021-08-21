August 21, 2021

THIS IS WHY CALIFORNIANS CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS: Prop. 22, the gig worker exemption for Uber and Lyft, is ruled unconstitutional by Alameda County Superior Court judge. “‘We believe the judge made a serious error by ignoring a century’s worth of case law requiring the courts to guard the voters’ right of initiative. This outrageous decision is an affront to the overwhelming majority of California voters who passed Prop. 22,’ said Geoff Vetter, spokesman for the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition, which backed the measure and plans to file an appeal.”

(Via Newsalert.)