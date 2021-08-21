August 21, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: Still Don’t Think Biden Is Too Old to Be President?

I don’t remember any other American president destroying an entire country within the space of a week, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised that so many journos are holding Biden’s feet to the fire about it. Maybe they realize how disastrous this is for the Democratic Party, and they’re trying to get rid of him before he does any more damage. Maybe they’re genuinely as outraged by his incompetence and dishonesty as the rest of us. Whatever their motives, I’m glad they’re finally doing their jobs. This isn’t the time to ask Joe which flavor of ice cream he’s eating today. I’m not going to give them a medal for doing their damn jobs, but it should be noted that they are doing their damn jobs.

Well, some of them are, at least.