August 21, 2021

‘FIRED FOR DOING SOCIALISM?’ Socialist Magazine Torn Apart By Viral Drama, Ownership Dispute. “Yes, we were fired by the editor-in-chief of a socialist magazine for trying to start a worker co-op,” ex-employees wrote in a statement.

Socialist Outer Party members are gleaning valuable knowledge about life in the Inner Party.

Flashback: “In a famous Soviet joke, then-leader Leonid Brezhnev shows his mother his luxury apartment, his limousine, his fancy country house and his helicopter only to have her object: ‘But what if the communists come back?’”