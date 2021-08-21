August 21, 2021

USA DOWN: The meltdown of the U.S. federal government occurring before our eyes is so mind-bending it’s hard to find words to talk about it. “A major crisis, one of the biggest in decades, is ongoing in Afghanistan. Thousands of Americans are stranded in the country, unable to get to the international airport where the U.S. military is efficiently pushing out half-full flights because that’s what it can do with the tools it’s been given. Americans are nauseated to hear Pentagon officials claim that we don’t have the ability to go out and collect the imperiled Americans. Why not, if the French and British can do it?”