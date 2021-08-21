«
»

August 21, 2021

THE ALABAMA LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO FIX THIS: Conservative Christian nominee ‘canceled’ by Auburn student government. I’ll bet that the vast, vast majority of Alabama voters agree with the views in his “offensive” tweets.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
