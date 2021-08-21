August 21, 2021
THE ALABAMA LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO FIX THIS: Conservative Christian nominee ‘canceled’ by Auburn student government. I’ll bet that the vast, vast majority of Alabama voters agree with the views in his “offensive” tweets.
