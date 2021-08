SORRY FOR THE ABSENCE; WE’RE IN MOVING HELL*. BUT THIS MATTERS: What Is The Nazarene Fund?

Apparently Glenn Beck has started an effort to get five thousand Christians out of Afghanistan before they’re killed or worse. Remember the “young Turks” crucified Armenian Christian women. If you can, please help.

*And I’ll show up intermittently amid bouts of painting and cleaning, and be back on the regular by the middle of September, when we should be full time in new place.