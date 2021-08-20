August 20, 2021

REUTERS: FBI FINDING “SCANT EVIDENCE” OF ANY COORDINATION BEHIND JANUARY 6 RIOT. “Exit question, of sorts: What impact would this finding have on Nancy Pelosi’s partisan commission on the riot? Presumably Pelosi will want to push forward, but if House Democrats try pushing findings unsupported by evidence from the FBI, that’ll make it look like a kangaroo court. Normally Pelosi might not care, but Biden’s utter incompetence in the Afghanistan crisis isn’t going to give them much room to use this as a distraction. Will people see the Pelosi panel as the House Select Committee on the Beating of Dead Horses?”