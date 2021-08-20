August 20, 2021

THAT’S BECAUSE IT WASN’T. THE DEMOCRATS JUST NEEDED TO PRETEND IT WAS FOR POLITICAL REASONS. FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated – sources.

Flashback: The Coming ‘January 6’ Train Wreck.

James Bovard, author of the second piece above, comments: “I predicted last month that the January 6 Capitol Clash court cases would become a train wreck. Biden administration prosecutors are pretending that ‘trespassing plus thought crimes equals terrorism.’ But a new story today reveals that the FBI recognizes that claiming that that ruckus was an ‘insurrection’ is BS & that it was not an ‘organized plot to overturn the presidential election result.'”