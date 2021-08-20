August 20, 2021

THIS IS CNN: CNN Analyst Argues Against Rescuing Americans Outside Kabul Airport.

First come, first serve. You snooze, you lose. Let ‘em rot. That was essentially the message CNN counterterrorism analyst and former CIA operative, Phil Mudd was sending the American citizens and Afghan allies that couldn’t make it to the Kabul airport because they’re too scared to risk going outside or live in other parts of the country. His comments were so shocking that they even took Prime Time host Chris Cuomo by surprise during Wednesday’s show.