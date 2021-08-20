August 20, 2021

GRAND THEFT ENTENDRE: All you need to know about the new Pfister Growler in Grand Theft Auto 5 (New DLC Car).

The Pfister Growler is the second drip-feed vehicle added as a part of the fourth event week of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. It was available to drive in the LS Car Meet test track a week before as a test ride.

The Pfister Growler is a Sport Class Car and can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsports website for a price of $1,627,000. A trade price can be unlocked by earning reputation and levelling up in the LS Car Meet. The trade price reduces the price of the car to $1,220,050.

The Pfister Growler features a minimalistic roadster design. It is based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman. It features a top speed of 121.67 MPH (193.75 KMPH). It drives very smooth and even features great acceleration stats. It features a 2 door design.