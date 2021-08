JUSTICE: Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Bowe Bergdahl’s Case to Overturn His Conviction. “Bergdahl has been back in the headlines since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. One of the leaders allegedly responsible for orchestrating the takeover, Khairullah Khairkhwa, was one of five prisoners freed from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and exchanged for Bergdahl’s release in 2014, various media outlets have reported.”