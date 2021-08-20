August 20, 2021

BRAVE SIR BIDEN BRAVELY TURNED AND FLED: Joe Biden Calls Off Public Appearances and Remarks Indefinitely.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Something Is Wrong With The President. “You’re not supposed to talk about it. If you do, and you’re a Democrat, you’re scolded for aiding and abetting the enemy. If you do, and you’re a Republican or (God forbid) a MAGA voter, you’re a horrible hate-mongerer, trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election (and you probably watch Fox News to boot). The problem is that it’s there for all to see. Pretending not to see it is untenable.”