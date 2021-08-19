«
August 19, 2021

LINCOLN BROWN: Dear Leftists, I Hope You Can’t Live With Yourselves. “By now you have seen the photos of people falling off of planes trying to escape the Taliban. You have seen the photos of women being shot for not wearing a burka. And no matter how strenuously the legacy media tries to spin it, your alternative to Donald Trump has shattered lives beyond measure. But an idiot in a buffalo hat or a buffoon packing off Nancy Pelosi’s lectern is in no way comparable to what is taking place, and what will take place in Afghanistan.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:22 pm
