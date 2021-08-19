August 19, 2021

PRACTICAL PROBLEMS OF CENSORSHIP. Glenn’s earlier post about Facebook censoring an Asimov quote about censorship – a decision that inexplicably survived Facebook’s appeal process – brings up a point opponents of censorship (including me) don’t make enough: It seems apparent that the “line workers” of the censorship apparatus are, in the aggregate, too stupid and/or ignorant to do the job. This makes sense, though. Who else would do it?

(It’s also possible the big companies have hired non-Americans to do this who don’t understand English or America very well. That’s actually worse, if true.)