TOO LATE: Biden scrambles to tamp down panic over Afghanistan.

Plus: Should ABC publish the full, raw video of the Biden-Stephanopoulos interview? Not if you want to tamp down panic over who’s running the country.

UPDATE: Rep Jim Banks (R-IN) tells Hugh Hewitt “if ABC was going to agree to an exclusive interview with the President, who refuses to answer questions in any public setting, then ABC owes it to the American people to release the entire video.”