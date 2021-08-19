August 19, 2021

HMM. I’VE BEEN DONATING CONVALESCENT PLASMA, BUT POSSIBLY TO NO GREAT BENEFIT. Study shows no significant benefit of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 outpatients with early symptoms.. “We were hoping that the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma would achieve at least a 10% reduction in disease progression in this group, but instead the reduction we observed was less than 2%.”

That said, this is different from the usual use, which is in people who are already quite sick. Plus: “Additional studies of COVID-19 convalescent plasma are ongoing or planned in different populations. These included the Pass It On trial, a nationwide, NIH-funded randomized clinical trial using convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 infection to see if the treatment can help them recover faster. Other trials include one in outpatients who are recovering at home and one in individuals with high risk of exposure to COVID-19 to see if COVID-19 convalescent plasma can prevent infection.”