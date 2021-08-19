August 19, 2021

HMM: U.S. plans booster for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots starting in September. “The booster will be available only to those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Officials said, however, that they also expect to make available a booster for the Johnson & Johnson shot.”

So for the past year or so we’ve been warned that you need a vaccine because natural immunity may only last a few months. But I just had an antibody test and my levels are high, while people who got the vaccine need a booster.