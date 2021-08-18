August 18, 2021

WE ARE RULED BY IDIOTS, CROOKS, AND INCOMPETENTS: Fiasco: Embassy tells Americans in Afghanistan to “consider” heading to the airport — with no guarantees of safety. “At this point, the only excuse for mass resignations not happening now is that things are so chaotic on the ground that it’s best to continue with the people in place who are up to speed and then ask for resignations once the crisis is over. Whenever that might be. The United States government should never be in the position of saying it can’t guarantee safe passage in a country where thousands of Americans live. Especially when the government is responsible for them living there.”

Are there any people who are “up to speed?”