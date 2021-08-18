August 18, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Vaccinated People Are Shrugging Off COVID-19, Which Should Be Good News. But good news doesn’t sell:

Remember when everybody freaked out about Lindsey Graham getting COVID-19? It was just two weeks ago. The libs were all high-fiving each other, cheering for him to die. It just reaffirmed their belief that those dirty Republicans deserve illness and death, and they’re all anti-vaxxers, and other such nonsense. But Graham didn’t die, because he’s vaccinated. By the time the news broke, he said he was already feeling better. And within a day or two, everybody had forgotten about it. I wrote a whole thing about it, and I barely even remember it. Just a blip. Barely newsworthy.

Rush Limbaugh called these liberal hysterics “the drive-by media,” because they just spray a bunch of crap at their target and then speed off to the next one. They don’t care about the consequences of their actions. They don’t listen to the people they leave behind. They achieve nothing, learn nothing, and amount to nothing, and they get paid for it. Why would they want to change?