«
»

August 18, 2021

KINDER, GENTLER TALIBAN MURDER WOMAN IN THE STREETS FOR NOT WEARING A BURKA.

Still though, probably not enough to get them banned from Twitter: Twitter Says Taliban Spokesman Will be Allowed to Remain if He Doesn’t Get Too Violent.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.