August 18, 2021
KINDER, GENTLER TALIBAN MURDER WOMAN IN THE STREETS FOR NOT WEARING A BURKA.
Still though, probably not enough to get them banned from Twitter: Twitter Says Taliban Spokesman Will be Allowed to Remain if He Doesn’t Get Too Violent.
