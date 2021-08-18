August 18, 2021

JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT:

A lot of aged-like-milk tweets trotted out to bedevil our betters this last week. This one stood out.

How is this not colonialism? How is this not the apogee of cultural imperialism?

If we’ve learned anything from WWI — you know, Woke War One, which we’ve been fighting for the last few years — it’s that colonialism is one of the fundamental sins of the West, and it’s predicated on racism. The White Man’s Burden, and all that. It is wrong, wrong, wrong to impose our standards on another culture.