August 18, 2021

IT’S GETTING CROWDED UP THERE: Chinese satellite got whacked by hunk of Russian rocket in March. “Thirty-seven debris objects spawned by the smashup have been detected to date, and there are likely others that remain untracked.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:38 am
