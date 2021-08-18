August 18, 2021
IT’S GETTING CROWDED UP THERE: Chinese satellite got whacked by hunk of Russian rocket in March. “Thirty-seven debris objects spawned by the smashup have been detected to date, and there are likely others that remain untracked.”
IT’S GETTING CROWDED UP THERE: Chinese satellite got whacked by hunk of Russian rocket in March. “Thirty-seven debris objects spawned by the smashup have been detected to date, and there are likely others that remain untracked.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.