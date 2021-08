August 17, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN OFF-SEASON PLAYER TRADES: “Taliban leader Khairullah Khairkhwawas was freed from Guantanamo Bay in 2014 by Barack Obama in an exchange for American deserter Sgt. Robert ‘Bowel Bergdahl.”

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com