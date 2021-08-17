«
August 17, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: ‘If your 3rd grader can’t read, that’s a problem.’

Post-pandemic education needs to get out of the spin room and focus on tackling “unfinished” or “interrupted” or “missed” learning, writes Dale Chu. Or “learning lag” or “learning recovery” or . . .

“Those who are wary of “learning loss” posit that it stigmatizes an entire generation of children — especially those from poor, Black, and Hispanic communities,” he writes.

Educators seem a lot more concerned about CYAs than ABCs.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:49 pm
