August 17, 2021

NO, DIVERSITY IS NOT OUR STRENGTH: Writing for The Federalist, Chris Bedford offers a great deal of common sense wisdom about the Left’s familiar bromide proclaiming “Diversity is our strength.”

If it were, why, among so much else, would nearly two decades of constantly being told that it is produce these depressing results:

“In 2004, 74 percent of white Americans and 68 percent of black Americans told Gallup that race relations in America were good. This year, those numbers are 43 percent and 33 percent, respectively. It turns out that a decade and a half of relentlessly racializing every issue in American politics just made everyone feel less happy, less trusting, less like they are part of a unified American whole.”

Bedford is smart, often deeply perceptive, and a competent writer who is definitely worth following.