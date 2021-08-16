August 16, 2021

“SELF-PLAGIARISM” ISN’T REALLY POSSIBLE, BUT LEAVE IT TO JOE BIDEN TO TRY:

Plus: Biden’s Disgrace:. “Remember when the press spent an entire week in a lather about President Trump’s lies about the size of his inauguration crowd? How should we react to far more consequential lies, lies that result in the mass rape of little girls and the mass torture and beheadings of men? How many will point out that Biden’s vow to restore America’s international reputation is in tatters, not even seven months into his administration?”

Plus: “Top military advisers were pleading with Biden to understand that just a minimal presence — say, 3,000 troops in Afghanistan — would go a long way toward maintaining a fragile peace. Biden rejected this out of hand: ‘There would be no conditions put on the withdrawal, Mr. Biden told the men,’ the New York Times reported. . . . Referring, apparently, to the Fall of Saigon, Austin’s warning to the president that, ‘We’ve seen this movie before,’ fell on Biden’s deaf ears.”