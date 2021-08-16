August 16, 2021

NO BIDEN LOVE FROM THE BBC: Afghanistan conflict: As Kabul falls, Biden backlash grows.

With the fall of the capital city on Sunday, some wonder whether it is only a matter of time before the American electorate comes to regret Mr Biden’s move to deliver on the long-held promise of getting America out. . . .

Running for office, Mr Biden told CBS in 2020 that the US should only have troops in Afghanistan “to make sure that it’s impossible for the Taliban and for Isis or al-Qaeda to re-establish a foothold there”.

That has not come to pass. On Sunday, Taliban fighters reached the Afghan capital amid little resistance following a scramble by the US and its allies to airlift personnel out of the country. . . .

A leaked US intelligence report this month had warned that the western-backed Afghan government could collapse within 90 days of US troop departures.

Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump accused him of “weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence” but some have pointed to a withdrawal deal his team hatched with the Taliban last year as partly to blame.

Some of the objections to the Biden withdrawal plan echo warnings made years ago.

Asked in 2009 whether his proposal to reduce troop numbers could succeed, Stanley McChrystal, then the US Commander in Kabul, replied: “The short answer is no.”

With the swift Taliban takeover of the last few weeks, that prediction has proved correct.