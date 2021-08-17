August 17, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: The Price of Incompetence: Biden Is Losing the Never-Trumpers. “Perhaps the most interesting criticism comes from Meghan McCain. While Trump will never be in her good graces, her endorsement of Joe Biden for his character and experience just imploded in epic fashion.”

Kruiser and KDJ: ‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #7: A Family Farewell, a Cuomo Conspiracy, and a Classic Highball.

Yours Truly: Oh God, Not Like This. “Presidentish Joe Biden told people just like the ones being shed from that cargo plane like so much detritus that he had a plan for getting them out. He did not.”