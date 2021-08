WELL, TO BE FAIR, HE’S A SELF-SERVING PUTZ.

But at least he’s not alone:

I admire this guy’s courage, to admit that he voted for McMullin. But not his judgment in doing so.

Related:

Meanwhile, here’s what the Biden White House was doing less than a week ago instead of attending to its job:

A friend sends this image and observes, “How can anyone surprised by what we’ve seen unfold?” How, indeed?