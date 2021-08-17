August 17, 2021

PUT LIME JUICE IN YOUR GROG: New analysis of landmark scurvy study leads to update on vitamin C needs. “The goal of the Sorby investigators was not to determine the required vitamin C intake for optimal health; it was to find out the minimum vitamin C requirements for preventing scurvy. . . . In the end, the Sorby researchers said 10 milligrams a day was enough to ward off signs of scurvy. Partly based on these findings, the WHO recommends 45 milligrams a day. Hujoel said that the findings of the re-analyses of the Sorby data suggest that the WHO’s recommendation is too low.”